Greendale restaurant Dia y Noche offers Latin food, community events under one roof

Dia y Noche in Greendale is more than just a place to eat. The restaurant brings two dining concepts together under one roof and serves as a gathering spot for the surrounding community.

I visited the restaurant ahead of TMJ 4's Let's Talk listening session, which is taking place today at the location.

Owner Allison Rogers said the name reflects the dual nature of the business.

"It's two concepts under one roof. Over there is the cafe that's open during the day, which Dia in Spanish means day. And then over here is Noche. We're open in the evening and it's more of like a sit-down restaurant with margaritas and cocktails and all sorts of good food," Rogers said.

The menu draws from across Latin America, not just one region.

"We have food from all different Latin countries, so it's not just one specific area, it's anywhere you can imagine," Rogers said.

The restaurant is also a family affair. Rogers' son Cash, a freshman at Greendale High School, works there as a host.

Kidd O'Shea

"I see a lot of friendly faces and I always see my family, so it's great," Cash said.

Rogers said the staff has deep roots in the community as well.

"A lot of staff that's been here for a really long time. A lot of the girls that you get to meet today, they've been here since they were freshmen in high school and now they're freshmen in college. So we get a lot of really great kids that work here," Rogers said.

Beyond food, Dia y Noche regularly hosts community events throughout the year. A bilingual story time event took place yesterday, where a woman reads a story in both Spanish and English before children participate in activities.

Kidd O'Shea

"We are very event forward. We do lots of things like that," Rogers said.

