Grateful Girls Incorporated fights human trafficking with education and prevention programs

A Milwaukee nonprofit is working to combat human trafficking through education and prevention during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Grateful Girls Incorporated, founded by CEO Chandra Cooper, has been hosting the "Stay Out the Game 101" youth summit since 2017. The organization focuses on inspiring and empowering girls, teens, women, boys and LGBTQ community members, including survivors of sex trafficking.

"We're all about inspiring, empowering and encouraging women and girls, primarily, staying away from the sex trafficking industry, awareness prevention," Cooper said. "Also, we have housing, and then also we work with boys, and also the LGBTQ community as well, all about awareness and prevention against human trafficking."

The organization provides multiple services, including a mobile retail unit, safe haven housing, a community resource center, and various programs and services.

Human trafficking affects all 72 counties in Wisconsin, impacting urban, suburban and rural areas alike. Cooper emphasized that traffickers often aren't strangers but people who befriend potential victims.

Watch: Stay Out the Game 101 summit offers workshops, self-defense classes and survivor speakers to educate community about human trafficking prevention

Grateful Girls, Inc. holds community outreach event

"A lot of people think it's the boogeyman that's coming for you, but really it's people who befriend you and really find a way to pull you into the game," Cooper said.

Nine years ago, Cooper decided to create a local educational event after attending conferences across the country and around the world.

"I was like, why can't we do something at home? How do we educate our boys and girls and parents, caregivers and even some leaders?" Cooper said. "Let's create something."

The Stay Out the Game 101 summit features workshops, self-defense classes, survivor speakers and community service providers. This year, the organization will introduce a new app with resources and education for young people to share with friends who might need help.

Cooper's passion for this work stems from personal experience and purpose.

"There's been people in my family that have been involved in this. And so it's just this purpose-driven work that I do," Cooper said. "It's a trillion-dollar industry, right? And so we just really want to, and what my heart's passion is, and my purpose is, really to help protect and empower women and girls primarily."

The organization has also developed a Stay Out the Game curriculum for schools to further expand their educational reach.

The Stay Out the Game 101 youth summit will be held Saturday, January 18, at NO Studios from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

