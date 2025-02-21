MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee public health leaders are prepared to close schools to resolve lead hazards if data shows it is necessary.

Four Milwaukee Public Schools locations are at different stages of lead risk investigations: Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel Elementary, Maryland Avenue Montessori, and Trowbridge Street School.

TMJ4

The health department says crews will be at Trowbridge Street School this weekend to review potential lead hazards. The lead risk assessment report for Maryland Avenue Montessori is expected to be completed next week. MHD workers will conduct "final clearance" at Golda Meir Lower Campus on Saturday, which entails reviewing the mediation and cleaning to ensure improvements.

This comes as public health and MPS officials faced tough questions from Common Council members.

“Were the work orders up to date?” 6th District Alderwoman Milele Coggs asked during committee.

“Do all the schools have a plan? Who is supposed to be verifying those plans?” 12th District Alderman Jose Perez pressed.

Those are among the many questions that arose during a nearly two-hour discussion Friday morning.

Watch: Grandparent, leaders concerned about lead risks in MPS and potential closures

Grandparent, local leaders concerned about lead risks in MPS and potential closures

“We have seen good progress, but we're nervous this isn't moving fast enough,” said MHD Deputy Commissioner Tyler Weber.

The work to resolve lead hazards takes time and care but currently must be done around the school schedule. MHD could consider closing a school to allow that work to continue more quickly and efficiently.

TMJ4

Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis says it is too early to tell.

“We are following the data. We are listening to our experts to make that decision because it’s not an easy decision to make,” Totoraitis said. “It impacts everyone in our community.”

The commissioner explained to council members that they would not do a “blanket closure” on schools.

“It’s really scary because they've been going here for a while,” grandparent Dawn Bartz told TMJ4.

TMJ4 Dawn Bartz, a Milwaukee Public Schools grandparent.

Some of Bartz's grandchildren attend Trowbridge Street School. She feels assured the district and health department are working toward a solution.

“If they're taking control of it, then obviously they're concerned as well,” Bartz said.

MPS pointed to budget and staffing constraints as part of the challenge to complete all necessary work.

MPS says it will take a broader look at schools and lead risks, prioritizing the youngest students and students with special needs.

“We're really looking forward to getting into our schools, addressing what we need to do because now we have the criteria in which we need to be looking for,” said Michael Harris, MPS interim chief school administration officer.

MHD is finalizing plans with partners to hold lead testing clinics.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error