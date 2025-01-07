Watch Now
Grandmother finds relief for granddaughter's asthma through revitalization program

Revitalize Milwaukee is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to reduce social, economic, and environmental disparities by providing free home repairs throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
Revitalize program
TMJ4 News
MILWAUKEE — Angela Morales of Milwaukee faced a heart-wrenching challenge: her 5-year-old granddaughter, Giana, suffered daily asthma attacks, sometimes so severe they turned her purple and required frequent hospital visits—up to four times a week.

"There were times we would leave the hospital, only to return the same night because she was so bad," Morales said.

asthma house angela.jpg
Angela Morales, Milwaukee tenant

Concerned health care providers at Children’s Hospital took notice of Giana’s condition and sent a nurse to investigate potential asthma triggers in her home.

The inspection revealed issues such as mold on the ceiling from a needed roof repair and old carpeting, which worsened Giana’s symptoms.

asthma house mold.jpg
Damage created from a much-needed roof repair

The family was then connected with the Department of Health Services and enrolled in the Asthma Safe Homes Program, facilitated by Revitalize Milwaukee. The program aims to improve health and safety for Milwaukee County residents by addressing environmental triggers.

“Smoke, old carpeting, and even paint or windows in older homes can all be triggers,” Morales said.

Thanks to the program, repairs—including a roof fix and new carpeting—were completed in just three days. The changes brought immediate relief. Giana has now gone five months without a hospital visit.

asthma house gianna.jpg
5-year-old Giana

Elizabeth Scheuers, Healthy Homes coordinator for Revitalize Milwaukee, emphasized the importance of home improvements in managing asthma. “Real repairs and construction directly affect the symptoms of families and children with asthma,” she said.

asthma house elizabeth.jpg
Elizabeth Scheuers, Healthy Homes Coordinator
Revitalize Milwaukee

Revitalize Milwaukee continues to offer various services for eligible homeowners and tenants to address health and safety concerns. For more information, visit Programs & Services — Revitalize Milwaukee

