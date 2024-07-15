MILWAUKEE — Black barbershops have played a significant role in history being more than just a place for haircuts; they've been vital community hubs, economic engines, and symbols of resilience.

Graddie's Barbershop was located in the heart of Milwaukee and became a cornerstone of the community.

Willie Lee Jude, Jr. The Jude Family

"This is where it all happened. This was Graddie's Barbershop, it was at 2510 W. Hopkins. It was three storefronts; I think it was six apartment units on top." Shirron Jude is the only child of the late Graddie Jude, who in the early 1970's, stepped into the male-dominated realm of barbering and forged full steam ahead.

VIDEO: Graddie's Barbershop: A cornerstone of the community

Although it's just a vacant lot now, Shirron remembers the love and laughter that spewed from her mother's establishment for most of her life.

TMJ4 Shirron Jude, daughter of Graddie Jude

"My mom was the matriarch of the Jude family. She was a pioneer, she broke glass ceilings from the industry of barbering, which is generally a male-dominated industry," said Jude.

Shirron Jude

Graddie's career spanned more than four decades and she remained steadfast in her commitment to her craft and community.

"She answered the call of the needs of the community. She also was one on her days off, she would go to the prison and she would cut hair right. But she was more community-focused and people-driven," said Jude.

Graddie passed away several months ago, but her legacy lives on. Her big brother, Willie Lee Jude, Jr., remembers when their family first moved to Milwaukee from Mississippi in 1966.

TMJ4 Willie Lee Jude, Jr., brother of Graddie Jude

"The excitement just to have the basic necessity at your fingertip that you never had before, that itself was an upgrade, and was the beginning, not only for me, for the siblings, over a new journey," said Jude.

He remembers when he first heard his sister's plan to be a master barber.

Shirron Jude

"I said no way because I realized it was difficult sometimes to break into the male-dominated fields, but she wanted to do it. She had a love for it and she did it."

Graddie influenced a number of young people along the way including Karl Morrow who went on to cut hair for 26 years.

"She says, you know you can do this too. You know this is something that a young black man can do to not be on the streets and just make a good, honest living," said Morrow.

K. Morrow Karl Morrow, mentee of Graddie Jude

It's that encouragement that helped change the narrative for many young people in this community and like so many others, Karl will always remember Graddie's entrepreneurial spirit and generosity.

"She was the type of lady that if you came in a barbershop and you didn't have money for a haircut, she would actually cut your hair and let you pay her later," he said.

Many gathered at her memorial and shared their memories of how she passed out haircuts, smiles, and advice.

"She was not only a trailblazer, but she was a caring person, said Willie Lee Jude, Jr. "I think she is a pioneer of what a woman could really become, and her skills were impeccable, said Morrow.

Her loving daughter Shirron ended by saying, "It was a beauty of her, and I just really hope that Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin remembers my Mom for Graddie's Barbershop and they remember the impact she made in the community."

