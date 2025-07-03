WEST ALLIS — The Golden Gals MKE is much more than a dance group — they're on a mission to spread positivity throughout the community.

"It makes you feel really good being part of something so positive," a member of Golden Gals MKE, Dianne Crowley said.

The group, formed about a year and a half ago, consists of women 50 and older from across the Milwaukee area, with some members traveling from as far as Appleton to participate.

"You don't worry about a thing when you got poms in your hand. It's almost impossible to angry or worried about anything," Crowley said.

Golden Gals MKE dance with purpose, bringing joy to the community

The Golden Gals are known for their choreographed performances at parades and assisted living facilities. TMJ4 was invited to watch them perform at the West Allis Fourth of July parade.

"We have a mission of bringing joy to the community and I think we do a pretty good job at that," Crowley said.

The women practice at least once a week.

"It's been such a blessing to have such a wonderful group of people that are very supportive of each other," Crowley said.

Beyond entertaining audiences, the group provides crucial emotional support for its members.

"We've had people that have had cancer, we have had people lost their mothers and have a deep hole in their heart and it's taken all these girls to fill that whole," one of the founders of the group, Colleen Minisce said.

Minisce believes the group is transforming lives.

"It benefits health, it benefits friendship, but it also benefits purpose. I mean we're really making a difference in not only the lives of all our girls but the community," Minisce said.

The Golden Gals MKE continue making a difference, one dance at a time.

You can learn more about the group on their Facebook page.

