Glorioso’s Italian Market holds grand re-opening 80th anniversary celebration

James Groh
Glorioso's customers pack the grocery store on its first day back in business after a fire forced it to close for three months.
MILWAUKEE — Glorioso’s Italian Market, one of Milwaukee’s most iconic businesses, located at 1011 E. Brady Street, is holding its official Grand Reopening and 80th Anniversary Celebration through February 28.

After a temporary closure due to a fire, Glorioso’s reopened with a soft launch earlier this month. Now it is time to celebrate.

“Our grand reopening 80th anniversary milestone celebration is not just about looking back, it’s about honoring the journey and the people who made it possible,” said Carmine Presta, President and co-owner. “From our founders Joe, Eddie, and Teddy Glorioso and our dedicated employees, past and present, to our loyal customers and vendor partners, everyone has played a role in shaping the Glorioso’s Italian Market story.”

To help mark this milestone, Glorioso’s Italian Market will be holding various specials and giveaways throughout the celebration.

For more information, visit www.gloriosos.com or stop by the store.

