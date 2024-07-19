Global IT outage causing disruptions at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike says an issue that has caused major global IT disruptions is not a security incident or a cyber attack.

The situation is affecting travel, the media and the London Stock Exchange website, after mass outages worldwide have caused IT systems to shut down.

Closer to home, the outages are grounding major airlines, including at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure arrived there early Friday morning to long lines forming. She spoke to a pair of friends traveling out of town for a Brewers game. They say theyr'e waiting to be updated, but were told all flights have been grounded.

We also heard from Harold Mester, the Director of Public Affairs and Marketing for the airport. He says many, but not all, of the airlines at the airport have been affected, and some airlines are not able to process passengers.

As for the airport itself, none of its systems have been affected. A TSA baggage screening system was disrupted, but Mester says those bags are beeing screened with "alternative methods" and are still making it through for travel.

Mester advises passengers to get in direct contact with their airline — including downloading their app. If your flight is delayed or canceled, he recommends you do NOT come to the airport, as there are long lines.

The good news is there are plenty of staff on hand because of the RNC preparations, but delays are still inevitable.

