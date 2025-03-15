Glendale voter raises awareness after receiving mailer with wrong election date

MILWAUKEE — Nick Iannone believes casting your ballot is vital, especially in the upcoming spring election.

“I try to stay informed,” Iannone said. “I like Wisconsin. I have opinions on where I want it to go.”

He’s no stranger to receiving political mailers and advertisements on behalf of and directly from candidates, but one recently caught his eye.

“First of all, the date is wrong,” Iannone said. “The election is on April 1, and this says April 11, so obviously, that caught my eye.”

The postcard was a handwritten note advocating for Judge Susan Crawford in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Iannone wasn’t alone. After posting on Reddit, others chimed in.

“It turns out a lot of people have been receiving similar postcards,” Iannone said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed to TMJ4 that it had received multiple reports of this postcard or ones similar from a third-party group being sent out with the wrong date.

A spokesperson for the Crawford campaign provided this statement in part:

"Our campaign is not involved or associated with these postcards. There is a lot of false information swirling in this race, including deceptive ads paid for by Elon Musk. We encourage voters to visit myvote.wi.gov and make a plan to cast their ballot on or before April 1."

TMJ4 wanted to see if other people could spot the error on the postcard. Many could not at first.

Once Jimmie and Madeline were aware, intentional or not, they both considered it a problem.

“Whoever sent those cards and how many they sent out, you know, it's misleading people. By misleading people, it makes them not want to vote,” said Jimmie Blackmon.

“I mean, it's crazy because if you rely on this and you show up to the polls 10 days too late, you can't go back and vote appropriately. I don't think that they should be allowed to do that,” said Madeline Witte.

For accurate information about elections, head to myvote.wi.gov.

TMJ4 reached out to the Brad Schimel campaign but did not receive a response.

