Glencastle Irish Dancers to walk in Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day parade as they celebrate 25 years

MILWAUKEE — The St. Patrick's Day parade is taking place this Saturday in downtown Milwaukee, and thousands of spectators will line the streets to watch more than 100 parade units walk by and celebrate Irish heritage.

One of the groups participating in the parade is the Glencastle Irish Dancers. They are a traditional Irish dance school located in New Berlin that started back in 2000.

Since then, members of the group of all ages have participated in local performances, dance competitions, and even competed on the world stage. But Glencastle dancers said there is something special about participating in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Milwaukee.

"We have almost all of our students and all of my classmates go, and it's just something everybody enjoys being in the parade and celebrating Irish cheer. I think I can speak for a lot of our instructors and our dancers," said Johanna Hegeman, Assistant Dance Instructor.

"Parade Day is our favorite day of the year, [and it's] even more special this year as it’s our 25th year as a dance school. So we’re not only celebrating St. Patrick’s Day but also this huge milestone for our school, so St. Patrick’s Day will be extra special this year," said Aidan Nelson, Dance Instructor.

Irish culture is filled with so much beauty, and as these dancers express through their performances, it is a way they—and the community—can connect with Irish heritage.

"So many different people, so many different stories from people about how Irish culture and Irish dance means to them, so I think that’s always a fun time," said Aidan.

Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 15, at noon.

