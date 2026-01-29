Glamour with purpose: Oak Creek woman launches MKE Prom to benefit Milwaukee Diaper Mission

MILWAUKEE — A community-centered ladies' night out event combining glamour with giving will take place next month at The Ivy House in Milwaukee, benefiting Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

"Milwaukee Diaper Mission is Milwaukee's first and only basic needs bank. We provide a reliable source of free diapers and period supplies to our community on a monthly basis," Meagan Johnson, the founder said.

The organization has become the beneficiary of MKE Prom, a ladies' night out event taking place February 28 at the Ivy House in downtown Milwaukee. The event organizer, Jessica Hinnawi , chose Milwaukee Diaper Mission as the charitable focus for the inaugural MKE Prom.

"MKE prom is going to be on February twenty-eighth at the Ivy House in downtown Milwaukee. It's going to be a ladies' night, Valentine's Day. Get all your girlfriends together, get dressed up and come have a great night out, and everything will support Milwaukee Diaper Mission," Jessica said.

The event will feature drinks, appetizers, desserts, music, stylish décor, and glamorous photo opportunities, all while supporting Milwaukee Diaper Mission's work in the community.

"The event aims to create a welcoming space where women can come together to celebrate one another, foster connection, and make a tangible impact within the Milwaukee community," said Jessica.

MKE Prom invites attendees to enjoy an elevated evening that combines social connection with charitable giving, allowing participants to make a meaningful difference while celebrating together.

Tickets are available now through Instagram @mke.prom or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mke-prom-ladies-night-out-a-galentines-night-tickets-1968183804742?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, contact Jessica Hinnawi at mkeprom@gmail.com or follow @mke.prom on Instagram.

