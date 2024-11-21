'Give me my cat back' east side neighbor pleads for help after car was stolen with cat inside

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — East side neighbors are looking for an eight-month-old cat named Delilah. Delilah was stolen inside her owner's car early Thursday morning.

Joann Miller Delilah is an eight-month-old cat who was in a car that was stolen Thursday morning

Delilah is a long-haired tabby kitten who's full of energy.

"She's like the sweetest cat," Joann Miller, Delilah's owner, said.

Miller adopted her just two months ago.

Thursday morning near Booth Street and Chambers Street, Miller said she put Delilah in the car and was heading to the vet to get her microchipped.

"I left her there with the car running cause I didn't want her to be cold. I went in to get the snow scraper, came back out, and my car was gone with my cat," Miller explained.

Neighbor pleads for help after car was stolen with cat inside

East side neighbor pleads for help after car was stolen with cat inside

"I was definitely panicking. I was freaking out for a second, so I immediately called 911 just because I was terrified for my cat. I really could care less about my car. I really wanted my kitten back," Miller said.

Miller said Delilah was in a cage in the passenger front seat of her 2022 Blue Honda HRV. It has black rims. The thieves stole the car from right outside her front door.

Joann Miller Joann Miller's missing 2022 Blue Honda HRV

"I am hard on myself about it. I've been upset all morning thinking I should've just took the keys with me," Miller added.

Milwaukee Police are now looking for Miller's Honda along with her fur baby.

"She's a long-haired tabby, so she's got all sorts of patterns on her. Her stomach is shaved because she was just fixed two weeks ago," Miller said.

If anyone finds Delilah, Miller is asking for them to bring her to the humane society or the police department.

