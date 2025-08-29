Girls Night Out brings all-female lineup to Deer District plaza Friday

MILWAUKEE — It's Girls Night Out in Deer District Friday for the latest in the Live in the Plaza concert series — a three-part event spotlighting local talent in the heart of Milwaukee.

Friday's event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include an all-female lineup of DJs, live acts and vendors.

The night starts with an open-air yoga session in the plaza featuring acoustic live music by Mattea Joy. Coach Mary of Trainmoment will then turn up the energy with a high-intensity workout followed by a party under the stars with live DJ sets, drink specials and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from Deer District establishments.

The closing show on Saturday, Sept. 20, will be headlined by a nationally known artist, who will be announced at a later date.

