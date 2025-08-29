Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Girls Night Out brings all-female lineup to Deer District plaza Friday

deer district
TMJ4
The Deer District in downtown Milwaukee.
deer district
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — It's Girls Night Out in Deer District Friday for the latest in the Live in the Plaza concert series — a three-part event spotlighting local talent in the heart of Milwaukee.

Friday's event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include an all-female lineup of DJs, live acts and vendors.

The night starts with an open-air yoga session in the plaza featuring acoustic live music by Mattea Joy. Coach Mary of Trainmoment will then turn up the energy with a high-intensity workout followed by a party under the stars with live DJ sets, drink specials and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from Deer District establishments.

The closing show on Saturday, Sept. 20, will be headlined by a nationally known artist, who will be announced at a later date.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones