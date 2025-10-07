BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Gift of Adoption Wisconsin is hosting a casino-themed fundraising gala later this month to help complete adoptions for children in vulnerable circumstances.

"The Winning Hand" will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. The event includes a plated dinner, dessert, one drink ticket, and $200 in "fun money to spend."

One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Gift of Adoption grants to complete adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances.

Each year, Gift of Adoption Wisconsin receives adoption funding requests from approximately 43 qualified families, representing a funding need of $215,000, according to its website. However, nationwide, Gift of Adoption is only able to fund two out of three qualified applicants, putting adoption out of reach for many families who otherwise would adopt.

Watch: Gift of Adoption Wisconsin to host casino-themed gala to help fund children’s adoptions

Gift of Adoption Wisconsin to host casino-themed gala to help fund children’s adoptions

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Gift of Adoption Wisconsin has awarded $1.67 million in adoption assistance grants across Wisconsin and the Midwest to complete the adoptions of 528 children, according to its website.

Holly Thull, who recently adopted a little boy through the Gift of Adoption Fund grant, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to share her story. Thull was joined by Scott Ripke, a board member and past president, and recipient of the Angels in Adoption award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute.

Individual tickets are $150, and cocktail attire is required. The event will be held at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 South Moorland Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005.

For more information on the event, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip