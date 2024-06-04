‘Get it fixed:’ Parents and educators react to the MPS budget crisis

MILWAUKEE — "Honesty. I want to see someone who is admirable. Like I said, if it's something that they don't know, instead of trying to fake the funk, be willing to say, 'I don't know,'" said Gabrielle Ross.

Gabrielle Ross is an MPS mom, and she's not happy.

TMJ4 News MPS mom Gabrielle Ross has a daughter in Golda Mier and says the money is going to the wrong places and that teachers are strapped for resources.

"What needs to happen is someone needs to think about the kids," said Ross.

Theresa Thomas-Boyd is a former MPS educator.

"It's disappointing, but for me, again, the history has been that we have suffered a long time," said Thomas-Boyd.

Theresa Thomas-Boyd taught at Riverside High School. She's seen MPS at its best and its worst.

"Good years and bad years. However, I hope and pray that we will turn this thing around. It ain't about somebody coming in and taking over the public schools. Fix it, make it better," said Thomas-Boyd.

TMJ4 News Former MPS educator Theresa Thomas Boyd still believes in MPS but says we need a collective approach to fix problems that have been going on for 30 years.

Vanissa Brice also feels strongly that MPS needs to fix the problem promptly.

"Yeah, it can be fixed! Anytime you have something that's broken, you can put it back together. Just fix it. Get it fixed! I want a person with good qualities. I want a person that's in it for the children," said Brice.

TMJ4 News Vanissa Brice is an MPS parent who says she is heartbroken after hearing about the budget crisis and says our education leaders need to do better.

"Someone who puts the needs of the other ahead of their own. I mean, I know a lot of teachers, and a lot of them spend their own money to make sure that the kids have what they need," said Ross.

Charles Wallace is a community member and MPS alumnus. He says he thinks the former superintendent had good intentions but he still remains disappointed. Wallace says the community has an important role too.

"More public involvement on every aspect of, you know, where we go before in the budget. The more of the public involved, the better, I think, it'll be for our children moving forward," said Wallace.

"Everybody moving forward needs to speak constructively. Everybody has a problem, but nobody has a solution. Just be responsible and willing to do what's best for the kids," said Ross.

Sandra Griffin is a retired MPS educator, and she has worked with the former superintendent. She feels the blame should not all fall on one man.

"MPS probably should be revamped, that means coming to the table and having an open mind and working, all of us coming together showing that we care about our community and we care about our kids," said Griffin.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip