Get into the Halloween spirit and explore business opportunities at historic Milwaukee building

On Tuesday, you'll be able to go inside a historic building along King Drive in Bronzeville.

The old Schusters Building is now the reimagined Thrive On King community hub. It will be open to public visitors and for trick or treating with the kids.

TMJ4's Tom Durian first told you about this project back in 2019 when it was commissioned. COVID slowed the process down but now the hub is about to open.

The community, commercial, and residential space inside the old Gimbels-Shuster department store has been under construction for the past few years. Inside are community gathering spaces, an early childhood learning center, and even a new Versiti community-based blood center.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the business community can tour the first-floor gathering spaces. Then, later at 4:00, the center will be open to the community for food, family-friendly activities, and trick or treating.

Tom spoke with Cydney Key about why this center is so important to the neighborhood.

"What we found in that community visioning is that we needed this type of resource in the neighborhood. So, all of these spaces are open to the community. As well as to our internal and external stakeholders. Everything from small group meetings, non-profit meetings, and small events up to large-scale events for the area were standing in which is the community hall," Key explained.

Thrive On King is located at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The hub is a collaboration between the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and Royal Capitol.

