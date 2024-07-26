German Fest enthusiasts get ready for a weekend of food, music and fun

The Lakefront will be packed this weekend for all sorts of events.
But that doesn't stop the City of Festivals!
Crews are busy getting set up for German Fest, which kicks off Friday night.
More than 70,000 people are expected to visit and take part in German fun and traditions. German Fest has been a Milwaukee tradition for more than 40 years, and leaders with the festival say this year will be no different.
"There's a lot of history here and if it wasn't for Henry Maier there wouldn't be any of the festivals," said Deb Wolfe, the Vice President of German Fest. "He was the one that started it all and was a big proponent of German Fest."
You can also check out the Stihl Timbersports performance at the BMO Pavillion and this year, the Dachshund Derby races have moved to the south end of the grounds.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.