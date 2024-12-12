Today, students at Garland School competed for spots in the MPS district-wide spelling bee. Young scholars showcased their determination and talent, giving it their all in this exciting competition.

Among the winners were third-grade students Zain Al Bahadley and Valeria Soto, who shared their thoughts on the pressure and preparation it takes to become top spellers in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Zain Al Bahadley, a third grader with a love for social studies, was overjoyed by his victory. “I thought I would lose, but I won!” Al Bahadley exclaimed.

TMJ4 Zain Al Bahadley - 3rd Grader Garland School



Despite his nerves and minimal practice, Al Bahadley persevered.

“I was kinda nervous because I didn’t really practice,” Al Bahadley admitted. “This morning, I was practicing with my friends.”

Garland School is one of 46 MPS schools hosting spelling bees this year. Winners like Zain Al Bahadley will advance to the district-wide competition in April, aiming to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

Watch: Students flex their spelling skills in preparation for the Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee.

Garland School's young spellers shine: A buzz-worthy journey to the district Bee

Valeria Soto, who earned second place, will serve as an alternate for the district bee. Reflecting on her journey, Valeria described the challenges of competing.

“It’s a little difficult because you get like a little shiver, so I take a deep breath,” Soto said.

TMJ4 Valeria Soto - 3rd Grade 2nd Place Winner



“I practice at home many times,” Soto explained. “I practice at night at 9 p.m. I stay up, I work at it. I say the word. If I get it wrong, I need to practice more at it.”

Their third-grade teacher, Rose Irwin, couldn’t be more proud of her students’ progress and resilience.

“I’m shocked,” Irwin admitted. “Some of the words are really difficult. I’m not the best speller myself, so I’m very impressed with all of my students.”

Irwin emphasized the confidence her students gain through these experiences.

TMJ4 Rose Irwin 3rd Grade Garland School



“It’s very difficult to stand in front of a crowd,” Irwin said. “Even the class spelling bee is hard, having to do it in front of their classmates. But here, in front of half the school, they’re gaining confidence. It makes learning fun.”

As the district-wide bee approaches, this hive of talent is buzzing with excitement and determination. Al Bahadley already has a strategy in mind.

“I’m gonna just keep practicing on the bus on the way to school,” Al Bahadley said with a determined smile.

Valeria Soto echoed the enthusiasm. “I feel excited!” she shared.

With hard work and confidence, Garland School’s young spellers are ready to take on the finals. Stay tuned to TMJ4 News as we follow the Spelling Bee to the finals.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip