Garden Homes neighbors excited for new Milwaukee police hub

MILWAUKEE — In the heart of Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood, an old house is being transformed into something new—a beacon of hope for a community that has seen both brighter days and darker times.

Now, A historic home at 4369 N 26th St. is being re-purposed as a Milwaukee Police Department hub, designed to rebuild trust between officers and the residents they serve.

For longtime neighbors like Vicki Boston, it’s a sign that things might finally be turning around.

"It makes me feel encouraged because I think there was a time when everyone here felt like nothing would ever be done," Boston said.

For Boston, who has lived in the neighborhood for 36 years, this change is long overdue.

"I see the old neighborhood coming back," she said, reflecting on the transformation.

The Garden Homes neighborhood holds a unique place in Milwaukee’s history, particularly for African Americans. Established in the early 20th century, it was one of the first planned housing cooperatives in the United States, designed to provide affordable and quality housing for working-class families.

Over the decades, it became a vital hub for Black residents seeking stability and opportunity amid the city’s racial and economic challenges.

During the Great Migration, when African Americans moved north in search of better jobs and living conditions, Garden Homes served as a beacon of progress, fostering a strong sense of community and Black home ownership.

Despite facing periods of decline due to redlining, disinvestment, and economic hardships, the neighborhood has remained a symbol of resilience.

Today, efforts to restore its historic character and strengthen community ties are seen as a continuation of the legacy that made Garden Homes a landmark of Black excellence and perseverance in Milwaukee.

Boston has lived through the highs and lows of Garden Homes. She remembers a time when the streets were safe, but she also recalls the fear that crept in when crime took hold.

"It became so scary for me and my family," she admitted.

For over a decade, Cheryl Blue and the 30th Street Corridor group have worked to revitalize this area, aiming to restore safety and stability. She believes this new hub is a critical step in that effort.

"We don’t see them as foreign to this neighborhood. These are people that are a part of this community," said Blue, the organization’s executive director.

The hub is equipped with 24-hour surveillance, helping police crack down on crime, drug activity and safety concerns—all while working to strengthen relationships with the people who call Garden Homes home.

Boston sees the change happening already.

"The neighbors in this neighborhood are saying we’re not going anywhere. We’re gonna get back to the neighborhood we had that was safe," Boston said.

A place once plagued by crime is now a symbol of renewal. Boston envisions a future where families can enjoy their community without fear.

"I see kids playing in the park. I see families sitting out, neighbors coming out of their houses, getting to know each other. Having the police presence in this neighborhood will make such a difference," Boston said.

For Sgt. Minisha Howard, a Milwaukee native, the excitement is personal. She understands what this investment means for the people here.

"The neighbors want this change. They want their community back, and with the community and all the other entities, just seeing this has been a bright spot for everyone. When we work together, things like this can come true," she said.

The hub officially opens today, and community leaders say this is just the beginning. Their goal is to shift the neighborhood’s narrative—one step, one relationship one house at a time.

"No one person, partner or organization can make it happen. We all have to work together," Blue emphasized.

For the residents of Garden Homes, that work starts now.

