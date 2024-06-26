Full closure on HWY 175 North at Frederick Miller Way due to crash

MILWAUKEE — There is a full closure on HWY 175 North at Frederick Miller Way due to a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to one vehicle on its roof. Two people were assessed on scene and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The closure is estimated to last around 2 hours, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

For traffic updates, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip