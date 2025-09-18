Frustration grows as Vincent football team finally gets to play after forfeiting multiple games

MILWAUKEE — After weeks of anticipation, Milwaukee Vincent Co-op football players will finally take the field Thursday for their first game of the season, but the delayed start has left families frustrated and questioning leadership decisions.

Senior running back Izell Payne and his family have watched as Vincent forfeited three games this year alone, continuing a troubling pattern that has affected the team for multiple seasons.

"Irritated, more than anything, I'm just trying to figure out why," said Marion Kirby, Payne's aunt.

Payne's uncle, Devonte King, expressed even stronger feelings about the recurring issues.

"For me, it's more like rage at this point cause this isn't the first season it happened, and now it's just starting to feel like a recurring cycle," King said.

According to WisSports records, Vincent has had to forfiet or cancel three games this year, at least two last year, and at least one the year before that.

The pattern represents a significant setback for student-athletes hoping to showcase their talents and earn opportunities at the next level.

"It feels like I'm just out there for no reason," Payne said. "I don't have a sense of where I'm going or what I'm doing it for."

Payne said the team has had enough players to compete since the summer. His family believes the forfeitures stem from issues with player registration and poor communication between Vincent's athletic director and Milwaukee City Conference leadership.

Milwaukee City Conference leadership confirmed to TMJ4 on Monday that low registration numbers and the WIAA Acclimatization period, which allows athletes to get used to equipment and the game before they can play, are the reasons for the missed games.

The conference did not comment on whether there were specific registration issues with Vincent players, and declined TMJ4's request for an interview.

Multiple attempts to reach Vincent's Athletic Director for comment were unsuccessful this week.

Vincent's delayed season opener will come against Milwaukee Washington, a team that has already played four games.

"It needs to be better communication, better understanding of how we can make sure each team is on the same playing field when they go into these games," Kirby said.

"We do everything possible to ensure safe and timely registration opportunities," wrote an MCC representative via email, when asked what leadership can do better to prepare teams for the start of the year. "Student-athletes register for sports as they are able to with the assistance of our office."

As Payne's senior season represents his final opportunity to play high school football, his family hopes leadership will address these issues to prevent future problems.

"As parents, we have to come together and make sure that this doesn't happen anymore," King said.

