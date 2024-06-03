Fruition MKE plans to bring local entrepreneur dreams to life

The 27th Street in the Concordia Neighborhood is getting a major facelift, and it's the neighbors who are making the real change. I got a first-hand look at Fruition MKE, a new creative workspace, and Healthy Food Cafe coming to the neighborhood.

Tiffany Miller and Rachaad Howard grew up in Milwaukee. They came together to bring something new, creative, and healthy to the city of Milwaukee.

Tiffany Miller, co-owner of Fruition MKE, describes it as a magical space. The mission is to provide healthy food options and help entrepreneurs bring their dreams to fruition.

"We will be able to house various coaches, collaborators, consultants, sewers, artists for jewelry making, candlemakers, pretty much everything under the sun," Miller said.

Tiffany is a homeowner in the area and tells me not only does the neighborhood need this, but it deserves it.

"We all deserve places for hope and joy. We all deserve the amenity of walking to get something healthy to eat," Miller said.

Her business partner, Rachaad Howard, agrees.

"There’s nothing like this within maybe like 6-7 miles of here," said Howard.

With a soft opening this Tuesday, Howard is excited to bring Fruition MKE to the people.

"And there are other things happening within the area too, not announced yet, but there are a lot of big things happening around us in the area, and we’re excited about that," said Howard.

Fruition MKE will have a workspace, a healthy food café, meeting spaces, and an event space. The business plans to host events or workshops aimed at engaging with the local community, such as health and wellness seminars, art exhibitions, or networking events. The new creative space will also offer mentorship programs, providing access to resources like business planning assistance, funding opportunities, and showcasing and selling local artisan products in their space.

"It’s a space of hope on the 27th St. corridor. We need the mix of creative spaces and coworker space in the heart of the Near West Side neighborhood," said Miller.

"Just so we don’t have to go downtown, or Third Ward, or anything like that anymore for different coworker places. It’s right here in the central city," said Howard.

The new space will provide collaboration, and creativity, and connect the community. The bottom line is Fruition MKE is changing the narrative.

"Maybe 27th Street will become a spot for community wellness, community connections, something that hasn't been in this neighborhood for such a long time," said Miller.

To learn more about Fruition MKE and sign up to become a member, visit their website.

