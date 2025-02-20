MILWAUKEE — Even in the chill of winter, frozen custard remains a beloved treat.

As Jon Zylstra put it, "Custard just has a unique texture and kind of creaminess."

Part of what creates that texture and creaminess are egg yolks—about five per finished gallon of frozen custard mix.

However, the cost of this key ingredient has reached a record high, with the average price of a dozen eggs at $4.95, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those rising costs are due to the bird flu outbreak across the United States.

Saqi Mehmood, manager of Murf's Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers, expressed his concern about rising costs.

"It's really challenging to keep up with this," Mehmood said, noting that their suppliers have increased their prices by 5% over recent months. “Still, we’re trying our best.”

As costs rise, Murf's is contemplating increasing prices on its custard. "At some point, if it keeps going, we have to," Mehmood acknowledged.

Watch: Frozen custard shop owners give the scoop on impact of rising egg prices

Frozen custard shop owners give the scoop on impact of rising egg prices

Murf's isn’t alone. Other custard stands are in a similar situation.

Ronald Schneider, a second generation owner for Leon's Frozen Custard, is experiencing similar pressures.

“We never had increases like this,” Schneider said. He, too, is considering raising prices to maintain product quality. "We have no choice, unless I want to cheapen the product, and I have no desire to do that."

What those new prices would look like has yet to be determined by both businesses.

Schneider would like to see a solution to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Despite rising costs of custard mix, both businesses will continue to prioritize the same quality that keeps drawing in faithful customers.

"If it's something that I really love and enjoy, totally worth it to me, a little extra," said Zylstra.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip