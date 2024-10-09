From stage to director's chair: Milwaukee’s Dimonte Henning shines in theatre and uplifts fellow artists

MILWAUKEE — Dimonte Henning grew up on Milwaukee's north side, where he dreamed of becoming a star from a young age.

When asked what inspired him to pursue his dreams, Henning recalled a pivotal moment. "There was a moment when Michael Jackson surprised James Brown at the BET Awards, and I’m a big Michael Jackson fan," he said. "Seeing him on stage got me so excited! That made me want to put that feeling into somebody else."

Recognizing his passion, Henning’s mother enrolled him in acting classes. "My mom put me in acting class. I think she knew there was something artistic," Henning explained.

He began honing his craft at Dominican High School, later expanding his skills at the Majestic Theatre. His journey continued at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he studied theater. Henning credits his success to the mentorship he received along the way.

"André Lee Ellis was so, so crucial in my development as an artist. When I met him and worked with him, the way he poured into me and uplifted me—it was like he was saying, ‘You can do it!’" Henning shared.

Milwaukee’s Dimonte Henning shines in theatre and uplifts fellow artists

Despite challenges, Henning’s determination paid off in 2019 when he landed a role on NBC's Chicago P.D. "It was fun! Seeing the people you watch on TV and then talking with them behind the scenes... they were all so cool," Henning said.

From roles in Huckleberry Finn to The Wiz, Henning found his footing as an actor. Recently, however, he shifted into directing. "As an actor, I’m just focused on my one little character. As a director, I like to think of it as painting a canvas," he said.

Henning recently directed The Mountaintop, a play about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He is also currently directing Clyde’s, a must-see production coming to the Broadway Theatre Center November 8-24, 2024.

"It’s about redemption," Henning said of Clyde’s. "It talks about taking pride in yourself, regardless of what other people may say. You should come because it’s gonna make you laugh, but it also has a lot of truth behind it."

As Henning reflected on seeing his image on theater posters, he shared his vision for the future. "I just want to reach my full potential while also connecting Black and Brown artists."

