From Homelessness to Hope: How Goodwill's Workforce Connection Center transformed Antonio Gardner's life

MILWAUKEE — I recently spoke with the staff at the Goodwill Workforce Connection Center about the invaluable free services they offer to the community. During my visit, I met Antonio Gardner—a man who hit rock bottom but found his way back through hope, relentless support, and sheer hard work.

"It changed my life! It changed my life. I gotta say, I was heading down a road I didn’t want to go down, and now, I’ve got a job!" Antonio Gardner shared, reflecting on his transformative journey.

TMJ4 News Antonio Gardner came to the Good Will Workforce Connection center at one of his lowest points in life and left with a job.

Raised in Milwaukee, Gardner was no stranger to adversity. He faced countless challenges but refused to let those obstacles define his future. Determined to create a better path for himself, he walked into the Workforce Connection Center, where his journey toward success truly began.

"I was facing homelessness, and the job came at just the right time. I was able to pay my deposit and get back on track," Gardner recounted, sharing a pivotal moment in his life.

The staff at the Workforce Connection Center works closely with individuals like Gardner, empowering them with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to transform their lives.

"We want to inspire them. We understand that life can "life" sometimes," said Hermoine Bell-Henderson, the director of Workforce Connection Centers.

TMJ4 News Hermoine Bell-Henderson is the Director of Workforce Connection Centers across Milwaukee.

Bell-Henderson and her team guided Gardner through every step of the process: from helping him craft a strong résumé to conducting mock interviews to connecting him with essential resources that helped push him forward.

"We’re really just helping them navigate job searches, overcome barriers, and get into positions where they can fulfill their dreams," Bell-Henderson added.

Fabio Cardenas, branch manager of the Richards Street location, emphasized the center’s commitment to accessibility.

"Everything we do here is free. We don’t charge anybody for anything. The end goal is for them to find employment and make lasting life changes," Cardenas explained.

TMJ4 News Fabio Cardenas is the branch manager at the Richards St. location.

As Gardner reflected on his journey and the support that carried him through, emotion overcame him.

"It’s tough," he said quietly, wiping away tears.

Bell-Henderson, moved by Gardner’s perseverance, noted his potential to inspire others.

"He’s truly someone who can inspire others. He has that incredible drive to succeed," she remarked.

Now, with a steady job and having recently made the dean’s list in school, Gardner credits the Goodwill Workforce Connection Center with helping him turn his life around.

"I want to be well off—not just mentally, but emotionally. I want stability," Gardner said, his voice filled with determination.

