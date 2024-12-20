From Garden to Plate: How kids are learning to cook healthy on a budget in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I came to the Hunger Task Force, where a unique nutrition program is transforming lives by teaching parents, students, and the public how to eat healthily on a budget. I spoke with a staff member and a student to learn how the program is enriching the community.

The room buzzed with energy as children and staff worked together to prepare nutritious meals. Among them was Akari Salaam, a fourth-grader whose excitement about the program was contagious.

“It was so much fun!” Akari exclaimed with a bright smile.

While she may not be a professional chef just yet, Akari’s enthusiasm for cooking and her love for vegetables shine through.

“I like tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, carrots… almost everything!” she shared.

Akari and her classmates from Horace Mann Elementary visited the Hunger Task Force to participate in its Nutrition Education Program, which blends hands-on learning with practical life skills. On this particular day, the students made pizzas from scratch.

“The kids are making pizzas today,” said Ms. Pochmara, a teacher at Horace Mann Elementary. “They actually got to cut up all the ingredients themselves and assemble the pizzas.”

Akari proudly showed off her creation. “I made a heart with pepperoni,” she said, beaming.

This interactive program empowers students to master healthy eating habits while staying budget-conscious.

“Through our Garden to Plate Program, this is funded so our kids get this great experience,” said Carmen Baldwin, the Community Nutrition Manager.

“They’re able to come in, cook, and receive free materials and education.”

For educators like Ms. Pochmara, the benefits of this program go far beyond the classroom. “It’s such a meaningful way to engage the kids. It’s real life. They’re learning things they can use outside of school,” she said.

The program focuses on teaching fundamental skills like cutting, baking, and spreading, which Baldwin believes will serve students well into the future.

“Stuff can be surprising, but things can be delicious and nutritious,” Akari added, her eyes lighting with confidence.

Beyond the hands-on experience, the program addresses critical community needs.

“Throughout Wisconsin, there are a lot of food deserts, and sometimes healthy choices are limited,” Baldwin explained. “When you give people the resources to say, ‘Hey, we can go here and also get healthy food,’ they can make better choices for themselves.”

Ms. Pochmara emphasized how opportunities like these inspire students. “We have the things we have to do in our classroom, required by the state, but when they have the opportunity to get out and learn, it just sparks them,” she said.

As the day wrapped up, Akari’s joy was evident. “So much fun. I hope we do this again,” she said with a hopeful smile.

This hands-on program is not just about cooking; it’s about equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge to make healthy, budget-friendly choices, building a stronger and healthier community in the process. For more information, visit the Hunger Task Force website at www.hungertaskforce.org.

