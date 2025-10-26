From flooding to trick-or-treating: Halloween helps a West Allis block heal

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis neighborhood hit hard by August floods finally saw normalcy this weekend — kids running door to door for Halloween.

Families along 81st and Hayes came outside Saturday for trick-or-treat, marking one of the first times the street has been full of people since floodwaters forced many from their homes.

“Last time I saw this many people was right after the flood,” said homeowner Karen Wicker. “It’s good to see we still have spirit. It’s still Halloween. You keep pushing forward, no matter what.”

TMJ4 News Karen Wicker

Just months ago, this same block was filled with dumpsters and debris after basements and first floors were destroyed.

Some homes remain uninhabitable, and a number of families have yet to return.

“I know a lot of people ended up moving and there’s some condemned houses too,” Gabby Sims, a neighbor, said. “It feels really good to see the neighborhood normal again instead of all the garbage and debris everywhere.”

TMJ4 News The Sims family.

Many neighbors tell TMJ4 that they’re still rebuilding.

Wicker said steel beams were installed in her basement just this week, and she expects flooring to be replaced on Monday.

“We’re rebuilding. This is what we needed to feel like we’re turning a corner,” she said.

For many of the children here, the night was about candy. For the adults, it was about having neighbors — not contractors — back on the sidewalks.

TMJ4 News The Kieckvusch/Williams family.



“It does feel good to be out here with kids running around again,” said Greg Kieckvusch, who was walking around with his family.

Wicker says recovery is far from over, but Saturday offered a glimpse of hope.

