MILWAUKEE — Three suspects are now in custody after a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in Milwaukee. The incident was captured on video.

Friends say Ashley Hudson was standing on Vliet Street near King Drive when she was shot by a gunman who then fled the scene, leaving her on the sidewalk.

"He put it up to her, and she said, 'Don't shoot me' and he shot her." Said Analyssa Thompson, a friend of the victim. "She stumbled all the way over here, and she fell on the floor, and she just like she just sat there shaking, and it wasn't fair to her."

Hudson died at the scene.

Thompson described Hudson as a mother and someone she always relied on.

"We always played spades together, we would play cards, we'd play Uno, we'd just hang out. Ashley was just always there for me," Thompson said.

Ashley Hudson

According to Thompson, the altercation was with people Hudson knew, and it escalated from an argument to gunfire.

Milwaukee Police have three people in custody in connection with the shooting: a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 21-year-old. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Watch: Friends say Ashley Hudson was the 29-year-old killed near King Drive late Monday night

Thompson is demanding justice for her friend.

"We need to get her the justice she deserves because this was not deserved at all," Thompson said.

The existence of video evidence brings some comfort to Thompson.

"I feel like those videos are all the evidence there needs to be. I'm just glad, I feel amazing, and I hope they get charged. I hope they get charged," Thompson said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Hudson at the location of the shooting for Monday night.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

