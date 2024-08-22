Fresh Coast Jazz Festival founders celebrate five years of good music

The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday night in Milwaukee.

It's the fifth year of the event, which was started by local jazz enthusiasts.

TMJ4, Tom Durian. Tom Durian spoke with Carl and Nicole Brown, who helped found the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival five years ago.

Tom Durian spoke with Carl and Nicole Brown, who have been running the show since day one. Tom helped introduce artists back in 2019, the first year of the event.

The festival has grown every year, except for a brief pause during the pandemic.

This year's event will have a star studded line up. 12-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum, who is most recognized for his solo in Whitney Houston's version of 'I Will Always Love You,' will be there. Boney Jones — who was named one of the top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade by billboard — will also perform alongside others at the three day event.

"It's amazing to me, I look back and I think 'we've come so far in those 5 years,'" says Carl. "With COVID and everything, to start it in the midst of that and continue it and now it's growing and we've got people coming this year from Australia, Germany and all over the country."

The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival starts with a wine event Thursday night and continues through Saturday. You can find information on tickets and the schedule here.

