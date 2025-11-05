Fresh Coast Jazz Festival founder honors father's legacy by supporting Milwaukee youth

MILWAUKEE — The sound of jazz fills the practice halls of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, where students like Charlie find more than just music lessons — they find community.

"I want to play in a band, and this is my only band opportunity that I have because my school doesn't have a band," Charlie said.

She is one of many young students taking part in the conservatory's jazz camps, an opportunity made possible in part through the philanthropic work of the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival.

"It feels really electrifying, like I can, like, oh wow, I can do this," Charlie said.

It's that enthusiasm for music that Carl Brown wants to support. He started the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival six years ago with a vision that extended beyond entertainment.

"I remember we did the very first festival, and I felt like I invited everybody to my party and nobody showed up because our attendance was really low," Brown said. "But we knew that this was what we were supposed to be doing."

Brown persevered, bringing big names to Milwaukee while always keeping the festival's dual purpose in mind.

"The entertainment is kind of the hook, right? But the real icing on the cake is the philanthropic work we get to do," Brown said.

That desire to give back was inspired by his father.

"Think of others more highly than ourselves, which is a challenge that my dad gave me before he passed away," Brown said.

Over the last five years, a portion of festival ticket sales has funded 12 college scholarships, sent more than 100 kids to music camps, and purchased instruments for students.

Brown recalls one particularly meaningful moment: "We gave a young man a couple of years ago a saxophone, and I remember giving him that saxophone, and he started crying, and I started crying. It was so important to him. He had a saxophone once before, and it was taken away from him, and I was able to say to him, 'This is yours to keep forever.'"

It's that generosity that jazz camp participant Noah Newman and the Wisconsin Conservatory are grateful to have through Brown's sponsorship.

"Yeah, it feels great. There's a lot of people out there who care a lot about having young people in the arts and in jazz, and I'm grateful for it because it's helped me a lot," Newman said.

Eric Tillich, executive director of the Wisconsin Conservatory, praised Brown's commitment.

"They trust that we're going to use their dollars to have the biggest impact," Tillich said. "The trust that Carl had in us — I'm so grateful."

