Free gun locks available in Milwaukee for Firearm Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Firearm Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, Milwaukee County’s Department of Health and Human Services’ Behavioral Health Services is giving away free gun locks.

Community members can drive up or walk in to receive free gun locks and access safety resources. Gun locks can be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday at any of the following locations:



210 W. Capitol Drive

8200 W. Silver Spring Drive

1635 W. National Avenue

1919 North Avenue

8040 S. 6th St.

3200 N. 26th St.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, this effort is to prevent suicide by firearm and promote safer communities in September, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

