FRANKLIN, Wis. — Area residents can pick up free cleanup supplies at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lowe’s stores in Wauwatosa and Franklin. In response to recent flash flooding and severe weather, Lowe’s associates will host Bucket Brigades to hand out free recovery items while supplies last.

Watch: Free cleanup supplies available Wednesday Lowe’s stores in Wauwatosa, Franklin

Free cleanup supplies available Wednesday Lowe’s stores in Wauwatosa, Franklin

Each store will distribute more than 190 Lowe’s buckets filled with supplies. Each bucket is packed with sponges, flashlights, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer to help with recovery and cleanup.

After disasters and severe weather, Lowe’s store associates distribute buckets with cleanup supplies to help with recovery. Since 2017, Lowe’s has distributed more than 100,000 buckets and totes with supplies to assist affected residents.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip