FREE BURGERS!!! Brewers 12th straight win triggers longstanding George Webb promotion

MILWAUKEE — For the third time in franchise history, the Brewers have won 12 straight games in a row — and for the third time in George Webb history, fans will have the chance to score free burgers.

The Brewers, who have the best record in baseball (75-44), have been on a hot streak for weeks now. They are 31-9 in the past 40 games. During that time, the team put together another 11-game win streak. Plus, despite having one of the smallest payrolls in the MLB, they are 10-2 against the two teams with the highest payrolls: Dodgers and Mets.

George Webb has always had faith in his hometown team. Back in the 1940s, he predicted the then minor-league Brewers would win 12 games straight — and if they did, he hinted that the restaurant would give away free burgers.

Better late than never, the Brewers managed their first 12-game winning streak on April 19, 1987. And Webb fulfilled his promise, giving away nearly 170,000 free burgers.

When the team won another 12 games in a row in 2018, George Webb Restaurants officially made the free burgers a tradition.

The Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday will help keep the tradition alive.

George Webb Restaurants will announce at a later date how to get your free burger. Keep following TMJ4 for updates.

