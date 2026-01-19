Franklin woman pleads guilty to aiding in the preparation of false tax returns, faces up to three years prison

29-year-old Jahnell Easly of Franklin has pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns, for which she now faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

That's according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Brad Schimel.

According to the plea agreement filed in court on Friday, Easly worked as a tax preparer who prepared and filed federal tax returns for clients for a fee.

For the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years, Easly electronically filed approximately 424 federal tax returns with the IRS.

Of those, approximately 386 contained indicators and evidence of fraud.

Most of the 1040 tax returns filed by Easly on behalf of her clients reported false income related to business income and losses, household employee wages and/or ordinary dividends. These returns filed by Easly also reported a variety of false refundable credits and other payments including sick and family leave credits, child and dependent care credits, fuel tax credits, IRC Section 1341 credits and/or false income tax withholdings.

As a result of Easly’s material misrepresentations, her clients received larger refunds than they were entitled to, which increased Easly’s commission beyond what she was entitled to receive.

Throughout the course of this scheme, Easly's actions intended for the IRS to lose nearly $3.5 million and caused an actual tax loss to the IRS of nearly $1.4 million based on fraudulent refunds paid.

Easly, meanwhile, made nearly $254,000 in fees and commissions to which she was not entitled.

Easly will be sentenced before Federal Chief District Court Judge Pamela Pepper on May 21.

This case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter J. Smyczek.

