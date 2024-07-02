Franklin residents excited for Fourth of July parade despite major road construction

FRANKLIN — The Fourth of July is one of Nicole Schwartz and her family's favorite holidays. Every year they head over to the Franklin Civic Celebration at Lions Legend Park to enjoy the festivities.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Nicole Schwartz lives in Franklin and always looks forward to Independence Day.

"It's a great family, friendly atmosphere," said Nicole.

Set up is taking place at the park, but, on Loomis Road, construction crews are working overtime to get the northbound lanes ready for their big parade.

Loomis Road is down to one lane in both directions from Highway 100 to 51st Street due to construction. The resurfacing project started back in April but parade organizers say crews will open all lanes for at least four days during the celebration.

"We met last week with project managers. They assured us the road will be completed to the point where they have to put the final surface layer on," said Ann Adamski, parade organizer.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez. Ann Adamski helps organize the parade in Franklin.

The route extends from W Forest Hill Road to W. Drexel Ave and about 60 organizations are participating in the event.

"We scaled it down a little bit this year only because we knew this was going on," said Ann.

However, due to the construction, locals won't be allowed to save their spot along the route until noon on Wednesday.

"So we're asking people to hold off until then. Otherwise, you're going tot see the roads are completely covered with chairs," said Ann.

As we are just a few days away from the celebrations, locals say despite the construction, they are thankful for crews who are working hard so families can enjoy the Fourth of July together.

'Those guys are working really hard to get it all cleaned up in time for the parade," said Nicole.

The parade is Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m.

