FRANKLIN — It's not just the presidential race on the ballot next month— Wisconsin voters will also decide on a number of school referendums.

In the Franklin school district, they are asking for $145 million.

"We've been talking about building a new gym ever since I've been in middle school," said student, Mackenzie Rivard.

Rivard is a senior at Franklin High School. She joined a community engagement meeting Wednesday to find out what a $145 million referendum would look like for her high school.

"I think it would just create a better place to learn overall, and it would include a lot of different groups that are showcased but not highlighted in the school," said Rivard. "So, I think it would just benefit everyone."

TMJ4 Heather Rivard and her daughter, Mackenzie Rivard

Of the total referendum amount, $21.9 million will be used for maintenance across five elementary schools and the high school.

The rest, around $123 million, will be invested into Franklin High School's Career and Technical Education and athletic spaces.

Watch: Franklin parents and students weigh in on $145 million referendum

District Superintendent Annalee Bennin says every tech education course at the high school has a waitlist of students, and small and outdated spaces in the school do not currently allow for larger class sizes.

"There are jobs out there that [students] can leave and enter into the minute they graduate with the experience that we can give them, so we need to right-size our classrooms," said Bennin.

The referendum will also allow the school to build a larger gym and field house, updated pool, weight room, and tennis courts for the school's athletic programs.

If passed, homeowners would pay about $328 a year more in taxes on a $400,000 house.

Mackenzie's mom, Heather Rivard, tells TMJ4, that though her kids will be out of the district by the time the updates are completed, she will be voting for the referendum.

"I'll still be voting yes as a community member," said Heather Rivard. "Just looking at the impact it has to our kids and the future children, it makes sense."

There is one more community engagement meeting prior to election day. It is taking place at Franklin High School's Saber Center for the Performing Arts on October 25 at 10 a.m.

For more details on the referendum, you can visit the Franklin district's website.



