Franklin homeowners surprised by proposed water main extension costs; mayor weighs in

FRANKLIN — Neighbors in Franklin are expressing shock over a recent notification from the city regarding a planned water main extension on W St. Martins Road.

Sixteen homeowners received letters indicating that they could be responsible for covering tens of thousands of dollars to help fund the project and hook up to water.

The homeowners, who currently rely on well water, were taken aback by the news.

Michael Sweeney, one of the affected property owners, voiced his concerns about the notice. “If they did their job, they wouldn’t rush it. They would have given us a 30-day notice and provided a better payment plan,” Sweeney said.

Franklin Mayor John Nelson acknowledged that the notification should have come sooner. “This component should have been dealt with over two years ago, but it wasn't,” he said.

The estimated $750,000 project coincides with a resurfacing operation on St. Martins Road scheduled for April by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“We want to have this project done and complete with the laterals and the mains prior to that paving component,” said Mayor Nelson.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the opening of the water extension project for bids.

In response to homeowner concerns about the financial burden, Mayor Nelson offered some clarification. “I would say that homeowners, number one, that’s an estimate of where we’re going to go. Number two, you don’t have to hook up. Number three, we’re going to discuss options in the future,” he said.

Mayor Nelson said the Common Council plans to host a town hall with the homeowners to talk about ways to pay for the project.

“This is going to be a component that’s going to help boost and bring water down to that southwest quadrant of the city. It’s exploding down there as far as development and building, and we need to try to get this down there as part of that component,” said Mayor Nelson.

He reiterated that nothing is finalized yet and all options are up for discussion.

Despite the mayor’s reassurances, Sweeney remains concerned about the implications for homeowners. He believes the city is rushing the process and fears that residents will likely still be required to shoulder the expense due to existing city water and sewer ordinances.

“If you can’t afford it, you can’t buy it. Don’t pass the cost on to the consumer when it’s your responsibility; it is infrastructure,” Sweeney added.

“If we sat back and did [the] ordinance, which was enacted back in 1998, then yes, they would be required to pay for those things. However, if you don’t hook up, you don’t have to pay for that lateral intake. So that’s a substantial amount of money,” said Mayor Nelson.

The Franklin Common Council will hold an open house for the affected homeowners to discuss the next steps in the process and clarify who will ultimately bear the financial responsibility for the project.

