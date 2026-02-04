Franklin High School student walkout sparks community debate over timing and purpose

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A planned student-led anti-ICE walkout at Franklin High School has divided the community after parents received an email notification about the demonstration scheduled for Wednesday.

The school's advance notice to parents has generated more than 200 online comments, with residents expressing sharply different views about students leaving class for the protest.

"If you're at work and you walk out, you're not getting paid. And if you're at school and you walk out, you aren't learning like you're supposed to," said Jay Missiaen, a Franklin resident.

Jay Missiaen doesn't support the walkout

Others are backing the students' right to demonstrate during school hours.

"What these kids are doing is one of the best things to do. They're letting people know what they think about it," said Christina Baranowski, a supporter of the walkout.

Christina Baranowski supports the walkout

Several community members said they support the students' cause but question whether a school day is the appropriate time for the demonstration.

"It does a disservice not only to them but to the people in the community who are financing the school through taxpayer dollars," said Hilario Deleon, who supports the right to protest but opposes the student walkouts' timing.

Hilario Deleon supports right to protest but opposes timing of walkout

Some residents questioned students' motivations, suggesting that many participants might simply want to skip class rather than advocate for their cause.

"Many of the walkouts that happened when I was in school, most kids were just walking out to get out of class," Deleon said.

Critics suggested holding the protest outside school hours to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the cause.

"It will also show and demonstrate who the actual people who believe in the cause are," Deleon said.

Supporters argue the message outweighs concerns about missed instruction time.

"I, too, am a parent who wouldn't want my kid skipping school or being out of school, but for a cause like this, for her to raise up her voice and let everybody else know what's going on, I'll stand right behind these kids," Baranowski said.

Franklin High School officials said students who participate in the walkout will receive an unexcused absence unless a parent calls in to excuse them. School staff will monitor students while they are on school property.

Both supporters and critics encourage parents to discuss the walkout with their children beforehand.

"Have a conversation with your kid," one resident said. "That's one of the best things as a parent is to have that open communication with your kid."

The walkout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4.

