FOURTH FASHION: Summerfest goers celebrate Fourth of July in style

MILWAUKEE — Red, white, and blue filled the Summerfest grounds Thursday in honor of Independence Day.

The final weekend of Summerfest coincided with the Fourth of July, prompting hundreds to show off their American pride.

Attendees wore colorful shirts, hats, overalls, hair dye, and much more to honor the holiday.

Nicole and Matt had some patriotic attire. Nicole was wearing an American flag vest with a U.S.A. visor. Matt had a little American flag pocket square.

They told TMJ4 they had been collecting their gear for the past year.

“We saw this hat someplace, and we’re like, “Get that for the Fourth of July,” said Matt. “The vest has the flag on the back, so we got that for the Fourth of July, but I just put a little handkerchief in here. We got our bracelets.”

Angela and John were out enjoying the holiday with matching shirts. Angela had a festive headband and blue hair in honor.

They tell TMJ4 they had been racking up the compliments all day and were happy to show their pride.

You’ve got to show your allegiance to the country,” said John. “You’ve got to show your allegiance to the flag. That’s what it’s all about.”

Summerfest wraps on Saturday.

