MILWAUKEE — Four people were seriously hurt after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

The chase ended around 8 p.m. after a driver, allegedly involved in a high-speed chase with Greenfield police, crashed into a light pole before hitting an uninvolved car near 4th and Becher.

Watch: Four seriously hurt after high-speed police chase ends in Milwaukee crash

Four seriously hurt after high-speed police chase ends in Milwaukee crash

The driver of the uninvolved car and their passenger were both seriously injured, with the passenger needing to be extricated from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the chase began when an officer attempted to pull over the driver for a speeding violation and for not having registration.

The driver allegedly refused to stop, fleeing at more than 100 mph during the pursuit, police said. The driver, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were both seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

TMJ4

Police said the driver was on active supervision and had multiple warrants at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Milwaukee police.

According to Greenfield police, several charges for the 33-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, fleeing/eluding, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip