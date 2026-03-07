Four Seasons owner reflects on 27 years in Milwaukee as skate park prepares to close

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee skate park that has served the community for nearly three decades is closing its doors.

Four Seasons Skate Park, located in the Menomonee Valley, is closing because the building where it is housed is being sold by its owner.

For 27 years, Four Seasons was open to anyone who rides on wheels, including skaters, bikers, scooter riders, rollerbladers, and rollerskaters. The park offered lessons for every level of rider, as well as summer camps.

Owner Jeff Gozdowiak said the park has meant far more to the community than just a place to skate.

"The life lessons they learn in the building, you know, translates into their day-to-day, and it's been really cool to be a part of that," Gozdowiak said.

He said he is not ruling out the possibility of reopening at a different location.

