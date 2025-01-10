Four Milwaukee teens accepted to Spelman College together, breaking barriers and inspiring dreams

MILWAUKEE — Four Rufus King High School students are inspiring their peers and future generations with their incredible achievement: all four have been accepted into Spelman College, a prestigious historically Black women's institution in Atlanta.

With an acceptance rate of just 25%, Spelman is a beacon of excellence, and these young women have proven their determination, resilience, and commitment to education.

TMJ4 Rufus King post about the accomplishment of the four young women



Wy’yana Adams described the moment as “like a dream come true,” while Jordyn Henderson shared, “I’ve wanted to go to this school since the fourth grade.” Taelor Banks added, “I have been dreaming about this since freshman year,” and Anavi Alston admitted, “I was shocked.”

Each of these young women has bold ambitions for the future. “I aspire to become an anesthesiologist,” Anavi said. Jordyn explained, “I want to be a medical lab technician.” Wy’yana plans to “get enrolled in medical school,” while Taelor shared, “My dream is to be a lawyer.”

These shared aspirations and their mutual support have helped them achieve this remarkable milestone. Wy’yana recalled the moment they toured Spelman’s campus together through a Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) program. “We all toured Spelman, and we just knew this was the place to be. It felt like home,” she said.

TMJ4 Wy’yana Adams - Rufus King Senior



For these young women, acceptance to Spelman is not just a step toward higher education; it’s a life-changing opportunity.

“For me, I feel like it’s the sisterhood. And also, in my family, I’ll be the first generation to go to college. I want to make them proud,” Anavi said.

TMJ4 Anavi Alston - Rufus King Senior



She believes being the first in her family to go to college will show the world that she is important and leave a powerful legacy for her family. She also credits her mother’s hard work and strength for inspiring her vision of success.

Wy’yana added, “Spelman’s model of ‘a choice to change the world’ was really embedded in me. Giving back and doing service has sparked my interest for a long time.” Wy’yana is also motivated by her love for her younger sisters. She wants to set a good example for them and show them that they can be anything they want to be.

TMJ4 Wy’yana Adams and her two younger sisters



Jordyn’s passion for service was solidified during her time serving in rural communities in Tanzania. It was there that she discovered her love for helping others and her drive to make a difference in the world.

TMJ4 Jordyn Henderson doing service work in Tanzania, Africa



Taelor emphasized the college’s all-encompassing opportunities: “Not only are these academic programs amazing, but the overall opportunities and student life are more than I could imagine.” She also credits her family’s unwavering support for helping her achieve this success.

TMJ4 Taelor Banks - Rufus King Senior



The journey to Spelman has been a joyful one, not only for the students but for their families as well. “I opened the letter, they said I got in! And [my family] started spraying whipped cream on me!” Anavi laughed.

Taelor recalled, “I just… my mouth dropped.”

Their success is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support of Rufus King’s teachers and staff.

“You really form a relationship with them, and they get to know you as a person,” Jordyn explained.

TMJ4 Jordyn Henderson - Rufus King Senior



Wy’yana added, “Rufus King has definitely fostered me in my personal growth. All the teachers and staff… I would definitely want to come back and help.”

Taelor agreed, “Without their help and without being able to tour the school, I may not have been able to come to my decision.”

Principal Doreen Badillo praised their determination. “These four African American young ladies have worked individually hard for what they have earned, and no one has given it to them. It takes all of us, but it took them to make the first move to get there,” Badillo said.

TMJ4 Doreen Badillo- Principal at Rufus King



Anavi summed up their gratitude and faith in their journey. “I prayed for this moment to be here. I feel blessed and thankful.”

As they prepare to embark on this exciting chapter, Taelor expressed the sentiment shared by all four students: “I’m so excited that me and the rest of the girls can experience this all together, and I can’t wait for our journey.”

Their story reminds us all of the power of determination, the strength of sisterhood, and the boundless potential of dreams realized.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip