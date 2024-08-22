Four men accused of killing D'Vontaye Mitchell arraigned in court

It was another emotional day inside the courtroom for the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

The four former Hyatt employees accused of killing Mitchell were back in court for their arraignments. Mitchell died outside of the downtown Milwaukee hotel after being pinned down by Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner, Devin Carson and Herbert Williamson. Cell phone video shows all four men on top of Mitchell.

The four were fired from their jobs and are charged with felony murder. Thursday morning, each man pleaded not guilty.

Erickson and Turner each had their bail reduced to $5,000, which is an outcome Mitchell's family and attorneys say is dissapointing.

"$5,000 is just far from appropriate for the type of charges that the defendants in this case face, particularly for Defendant Turner and Defendant Erickson," said B'Ivory Lamarr, the Mitchell family attorney. "We believe those are the most culpable out of the four defendants."

Carson and Williamson have been out on bail since last week.

Family tell TMJ4's Jenna Rae that this court appearance is just the beginning. They plan to continue showing up to court dates and supporting Mitchell's cause.

Jenna has been following this story from the beginning and will share updates as they become available.



