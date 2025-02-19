Former Wisconsin Lutheran High School teacher charged with sex crimes against a child

MILWAUKEE — A now-former teacher at Wisconsin Lutheran High School has been charged with sex crimes against a child.

Justin Liepert, 35, is charged with one count of child enticement, and three counts of sexual intercourse with a child, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Feb. 17.

The complaint alleges that Liepert engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old boy several times between February and March of 2024, and that the two had met after the suspect had been "working late on a theater production at school."

Investigators said the two communicated on various social media apps, including Snapchat, Telegram, and “Sniffies," and that Liepert also sent the student an explicit video depicting sexual acts with another minor.

Watch: Former Wisconsin Lutheran High School teacher charged with child enticement

Former Wisconsin Lutheran High School teacher charged with child enticement

It is not TMJ4's policy to show mugshots; however, given the possibility of more victims, we are using his mugshot in this case.

The school issued a statement Monday in response to the charges, saying Liepert was absent Friday and will not be allowed back on campus.

The statement added that the school has terminated his employment and is stunned and saddened by the discovery, but that they have "no reason to believe the situation involved any WLHS students."

You can read the full statement below:

“On Friday, February 14, our administration was informed by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department that a WLHS employee was in custody due to illegal activity. The employee was absent from school on Friday and will not be allowed back on the premises. We have since terminated this person’s employment with WLHS, as he has been charged with illegal activity that grievously violates the terms of our code of conduct at WLHS. While we have no reason to believe the situation involved any WLHS students, we pray for any victims. Our school family is stunned and saddened by this discovery. We turn to our Savior to find strength and comfort, knowing he is with us during this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is our highest priority. We want to assure our community that all hiring decisions include thorough reference and periodic background checks as required by DPI and robust evaluations. All candidates must meet the high standards expected at Wisconsin Lutheran High School. We share our expectations regarding our standards of conduct with all employees and execute regular trainings to ensure they are understood in practice. Wisconsin Lutheran High School remains committed to its mission of preparing young adults for productive, Christ-centered lives in a diverse world.”

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 19 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Vine records show he was in custody as of Feb. 14 at the Waukesha County Jail.

If convicted, he could face more than 25 years in prison.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip