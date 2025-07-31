Former South Milwaukee mayor describes moment gunshots rang out in neighborhood

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A quiet South Milwaukee neighborhood was shaken Tuesday afternoon when gunshots erupted on Emerson Avenue, leaving residents startled and concerned about safety in their community.

Former South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks was at home when he heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire just down the street from his house.

"While I was out in the garage, pop, pop, pop, pop. And it was unmistakable what it was," Brooks said.

The gunshots were captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera, followed by a car speeding away from the scene.

"It was gun shots, no way was that fireworks," Brooks said.

Brooks shared his immediate concern when the shots rang out.

"My first thought was my wife is out walking the dog. This obviously happened really close by. There was a shooting in this neighborhood really close by, and I wanted to make sure she was okay," Brooks said.

Fortunately, Brooks' wife and their dog Teddy were unharmed. South Milwaukee Police confirmed that no one was injured in the shooting.

Brooks said the incident quickly became the talk of the neighborhood, with residents gathering outside their homes to discuss what had happened.

"Absolutely shook the neighborhood. It was unmistakable what happened. Neighbors were out on their front lawns talking about what happened," Brooks explained.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place in the street.

"You never hear them here. And that said, I am not shocked by any stretch. Not today. Not in the world we're living in," Brooks said.

South Milwaukee Police have taken three people into custody in connection with the shooting: a 20-year-old Milwaukee man and two 16-year-old boys from Oak Creek.

According to SMPD, charges for the 20-year-old were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and the one of the juveniles will be referred to the Milwaukee Children's Court for charges in the future.

