Former public defender charged with soliciting prostitutes and knowingly representing them as clients

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A former public defender with Milwaukee County has been charged with soliciting prostitutes and knowingly representing them as clients.

Travis Schwantes, 54, is facing the following charges:



Soliciting prostitutes,

Making false representation to quality for assignment of counsel, party to a crime,

Pandering — solicitation, and,

Patronizing prostitutes.

According to the criminal complaint, Schwantes "solicited at least one woman by repeatedly paying her to engage in the practice of prostitution who he was actively representing, or had represented, knowing she was being trafficked, suffering from drug abuse issues or other trauma."

The criminal complaint goes on to explain that Schwantes also falsified records, obtained representation for a client through false pretenses, and maintained his position as a defense attorney despite maintaining a sexual relationship with his clients.

Court documents show Schwantes called one of the victims, who identifies herself as a prostitute, sixteen times between January 2019 and February 2022. GPS data also shows Schwantes' phone at the victim's home, where she admitted to conducting prostitution business to law enforcement. She told police her last sexual encounter with Schwantes was at her home.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement also interviewed another man, who the victim identified as a judge. This other man admitted that he had paid the victim

$200 per hour for prostitution services.

Adam Plotkin, a spokesperson for Office of the State Public Defender, said Schwantes had been employed there for more than a decade. Schwantes was a supervisor and was responsible for training other attorneys.

Plotkin said Schwantes went on leave in May of this year and then resigned on September 27th.

TMJ4 asked if any complaints had been made against Schwantes during his tenure, from both clients and other co-workers, but Plotkin wouldn't respond to those questions.

Plotkin also sent us the following statement:

"These allegations are very concerning to us; representing our clients in accordance with the rules of Professional Responsibility is of utmost importance to the SPD. While these are serious allegations, we must remember that all people accused of crimes are afforded the presumption of innocence and Attorney Schwantes will be afforded the same."

According to the Wisconsin Bar Association's website, Schwantes' law license is still in good standing and active.

Sources tell us that unless and until there's a conviction, no action will likely be taken on his law license.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error