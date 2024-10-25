Watch Now

Former President Donald Trump to host campaign rally in Milwaukee next Friday

Former President Donald Trump is planning to host a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Friday, November 1st.
Trump is expected to discuss the economy and what he calls the "disastrous leadership of the Harris-Biden administration," and how he plans to introduce a "commonsense agenda" to make costs affordable.

The rally will be hosted at Fiserv Forum at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 3:00.

Click here for tickets.

