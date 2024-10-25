Former President Donald Trump is planning to host a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Friday, November 1st.

Trump is expected to discuss the economy and what he calls the "disastrous leadership of the Harris-Biden administration," and how he plans to introduce a "commonsense agenda" to make costs affordable.

Watch: Donald Trump to hold rally at Fiserv Forum:

Former President Donald Trump to host campaign rally in Milwaukee next Friday

The rally will be hosted at Fiserv Forum at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 3:00.

Click here for tickets.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip