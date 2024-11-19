MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders marked another sign of progress in the redevelopment of the former Northridge Mall as exterior demolition gets underway.

Much of the work so far has focused on the mall's interior, including addressing asbestos and making safety preparations for demolition.

It has been a lengthy process to reach this point. The mall closed in 2002 and has since been an eyesore and a challenge for first responders due to a series of fires and repeated calls for vandalism and trespassing.

City officials, including the mayor, are saying farewell to the Northridge Mall name and rebranding the site as the Granville Station Development—a project they see as an opportunity to make a significant impact on the community.

However, there is still no clear indication of what will replace the old mall.

Watch: Former Northridge Mall demolition makes progress

Former Northridge Mall demolition makes progress, city leaders mark another milestone

Two area residents told TMJ4 News they hope the site will become an outlet mall, similar to those in the Chicago suburbs, Wisconsin Dells, Pleasant Prairie, or Johnson Creek.

"We're so used to the same boring stores, like Mayfair, Bayshore, and Southridge," Saniya Pattillo said. "Hopefully, they put in some outlet stores so we don't have to go too far."

"Just make it something fun for people to stay out of trouble—somewhere to have fun," Janay Mean added.

A market analysis is expected soon, after which the city will issue a call for proposals.

City leaders say all options remain on the table.

Demolition is expected to wrap up by the end of next year, with planning for the site's future happening simultaneously.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip