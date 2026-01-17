Former Marquette University track-and-field athlete charged with 12 felony counts related to child sex crimes

MILWAUKEE — 21-year-old former Marquette University track-and-field student-athlete William Waterstradt is being charged in Langlade County with 12 felony counts related to child sex crimes, according to Wisconsin circuit court records.

Among the charges Waterstradt faces are three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Waterstradt's profile no longer appears on the university's track-and-field roster for the 2025-26 season.

However, an article from Feb. 2025 shows Waterstradt competed at the Blue Demon Alumni Classic in Chicago in his junior year as a member of Marquette's track-and-field team.

In a response to our request for comment, a Marquette University spokesperson told TMJ4 News:

We do not comment on ongoing legal matters. William Waterstradt is not currently enrolled at Marquette University.

TMJ4 called the Langlade County District Attorney's Office to request the criminal complaint against Waterstradt and is awaiting a response.

