Former Greenfield High School track coach arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

GREENFIELD, WI — A former assistant track coach at Greenfield High School was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete that occurred in spring 2024.

The School District of Greenfield announced the arrest in a statement on Thursday, saying the former coach has been criminally charged and the investigation remains ongoing.

TMJ4 is not releasing the coach's name because we have not yet received the criminal complaint with the formal charges. The individual served as an assistant track coach during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 spring track seasons.

School officials learned of the allegations after the victim shared concerns with a trusted school staff member, who immediately reported the matter. Greenfield High School administration then notified police.

The district said it is aware of only one student involved in the alleged inappropriate behavior and has cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The former track coach is not a licensed educator and did not serve in a teaching role within the district.

You can read the district’s full release below:

“The School District of Greenfield recently became aware of the arrest of former Greenfield High School assistant track coach, *********** and wants to address the matter with the community, to the extent appropriate. On Monday, October 20, the Greenfield Police Department arrested ************** in Schofield, Wisconsin, in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete that reportedly occurred in the spring of 2024. He has been criminally charged, and it remains an open criminal investigation. ********* served as an assistant track coach at Greenfield High School during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 spring track seasons. He is not a licensed educator and did not serve in a teaching role within the District. As part of the hiring process, all employees and volunteers who work with students are required to pass a criminal background check which ********** passed prior to his employment. It is also important to note the District is only aware of a single student involved with him and his alleged, highly inappropriate behavior. The victim recently shared concerns with a trusted school staff member who promptly reported the matter. The Greenfield High School administration immediately notified the Greenfield Police Department. The School District of Greenfield has cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the legal process. The District takes this situation with the utmost seriousness. Our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of our students. Counselors are available to support any student or staff member who may need assistance related to this matter. We encourage anyone seeking support to visit the counseling office or speak with a trusted adult. To protect the privacy and confidentiality of the student involved, the District will not be commenting further on this matter. We are grateful for the swift and professional actions taken by the trusted adults at Greenfield High School, our School Resource Officer, and the Greenfield Police Department's Detective Bureau” -School District of Greenfield

